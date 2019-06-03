500 Philly homes head to foreclosure despite court system chaos

Legal advocates are asking a judge to halt the sheriff’s sale.

Two weeks in, the shutdown of the Philadelphia court system’s essential online services could pose a risk to struggling homeowners.

Housing advocates fear people could unnecessarily lose their properties at sheriff’s sale due to the ongoing blackout of the court’s e-filing system and website.

On Monday, legal advocacy groups filed an emergency petition at the Court of Common Pleas to halt Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams from holding a scheduled sale on Tuesday. The auction includes nearly 500 properties seized pending mortgage foreclosure. Nearly 1,000 other properties are also slated to hit the auction block for tax delinquency in the coming weeks.

The injunction seeks to postpone all sales for the month of June, so that the system can be restored.

“Everything is being done by paper and we’re worried people are going to lose their homes when they shouldn’t,” said John Dodds, executive director of the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, the nonprofit advocacy group that filed the petition. “Losing your home is one of the worst things that can happen to a family. There’s not going to be any great loss to postpone a month.”

On Friday, the sheriff’s department told Billy Penn it would postpone the scheduled June 4 sale, but later reversed course. The office plans to forge ahead with sales unless it hears otherwise from the courts.

“Unless and until the Sheriff’s Office receives a court order to postpone any sales, they will be held as scheduled,” department spokesperson Dan Gross wrote in an email.

When ‘don’t worry’ doesn’t cut it

Rachel Gallegos, a Community Legal Services attorney who filed the petition on behalf of the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, said people are given 30 days notice of impending sheriff’s sale.

Philly law guarantees homeowners an opportunity to petition to postpone the sale — but that process has been complicated by the complete shutdown of the court system over an alleged virus in some First Judicial District computers.

Gallegos said she’s received promises that no properties will go to sale unless the legal notice processes have followed. Those verbal pledges mean little, she said.

“We’re just being told ‘don’t worry, it will be taken care of,'” Gallegos added. “But that’s not a sufficient assurance when you’re talking about losing somebody’s home.”

Vulnerable homeowners may reach out to Community Legal Services to seek a postponement, but some may not be aware of the option.

In the two weeks since the courts’ electronic system went down, advocates have already found examples of orders that should have been signed and delivered to the sheriff in person, but were not, Gallegos added.

Dodds, of the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, said it is not unprecedented for the courts to halt sheriff’s sales out of concern for homeowners.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Arnold New is expected to rule on the emergency petition at 3:30. We’ll update when we hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.