Philly Pride photos: 31 moments of proud celebration from the 2019 rainbow parade

Even Gritty showed up to twirl a colorful flag.

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Danya Henninger and Kriston Jae Bethel

A rainbow of proud performers and partiers flooded the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday as the largest-ever Philly Pride Parade and Festival made its way from the Gayborhood to Penn’s Landing.

Now in its 31st year, the celebration was themed “Stonewall 50,” in remembrance of the groundbreaking 1969 Stonewall Riots that spurred changes in LGBTQ acceptance. A special on the 50th anniversary will air June 30 on 6ABC, followed by a recap of Philly’s 2019 parade, marking the first time the event has been televised.

A half-century ago, Philadelphia was at the forefront of the gay rights movement — organizers began hosting “Annual Reminders” outside Independence Mall four years before Stonewall — and the city remains on the front lines today.

Sunday’s parade brought out officials from around the region, including Pa. Governor Tom Wolf, Philly Mayor Jim Kenney and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, plus state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (the first openly gay person of color elected to the Pa. Legislature) and former Gov. Ed Rendell, who were both grand marshals this year.

In contrast to the negative role it played at Stonewall 50 years ago, law enforcement had a large, supportive presence on Sunday. Philly Police spent weeks decorating a special “LGBTQ1” rainbow cop car, and there was a special memorial contingent for Sheriff Deputy Dante Austin, the department’s LGBTQ liason who died of apparent suicide just two days prior.

Also in attendance on Sunday was everyone’s favorite mascot: the one and only Gritty.

Actor Jason Segel, who’s in town filming an AMC anthology series, showed his pride while making sports fans happy by bringing a Sixers cap to the festivities.

Scroll down for more colorful photos of the love, support, dancing and fun at Philly’s 2019 celebration of pride.

The Avalon String Band showed up in rainbow finery

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
A bus carried supporters from SugarHouse Casino

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
View of a Pride float

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
A bus carried supporters from SugarHouse Casino

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Jamie Goldman tosses a flag with the Flaggots color guard

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Lili St. Queer, who says the world 'has become more accepting'

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY

It was the tenth Pride Parade for Lili St. Queer. Over the past decade, Lili started doing drag, saying, “I’m more comfortable with who I am and putting that out there, and the world has become more accepting.”

Quarn Quap, 4, celebrates Philly Pride

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Pride partiers at the parade start at 13th and Locust

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
The parade took ove Market Street in Old City

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Skye Rose played guitar to help drown out an anti-gay protest at Penn's Landing

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
The Locust Street crowd was full of cheers

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
High kicks are even higher when you're on a float

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Rainbow Harleys were definitely a thing

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Robin Lung, with Free Mom Hugs, offered friendly embraces

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Lorraine Costello and Laura Aceto, a couple of 29 years, had their spectator game on point

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
The Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus danced in the parade

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Maria Gooch and Jeremiah Rosado, high schoolers, enjoyed the feeling of acceptance at the parade

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY

Maria Gooch, who is bi, came to the parade with her boyfriend Jeremiah Rosado. She said being queer in her high school in Bethlehem, Pa., can be difficult and that being Latinx presents cultural challenges. PrideDay gave her an opportunity to experience something different, she said: “I feel accepted. I feel like I belong somewhere.”

PPD's official LGBTQ1 vehicle made a splash at Pride

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Kenzy Mayze, of Middletown, De., covered herself with a flag — and not much else

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Spectator Orlando Perez cheering as the parade goes by

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Parade participant Ibrahim Vicks danced his socks off

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Brian Downey, president of the Gay Offices Action League New York and Officer Jo Mason

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY

Brian Downey, president of the Gay Offices Action League New York, came to Philadelphia in solidarity following the death of Dante Austin, the Philly Sheriff Department’s LGBTQ liason. “Dante was a giant, and well known,” Downey said. “There will never be another Dante.”

Rowhomes along the parade route offered great viewing angles

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Spectators lined the streets

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Henri David, master of ceremonies for the Festival at Penn's Landing

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
The Royal Mix performed on stage

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Gov. Tom Wolf spoke at Penn's Landing

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Mayor Jim Kenney, waiting his turn on stage at Penn's Landing

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Former Evva Chambers handed a flower to former Gov. Ed Rendell, who was a Grand Marshall of parade

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Randy Wicker, the first organizer of a gay rights event in the US, between pioneers John James and Paul Kutzler

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY
Vincint performed at the Penn's Landing festival

Kriston Jae Bethel / for Billy Penn and WHYY

